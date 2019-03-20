1938 ~ 2019

On a beautiful Spring afternoon, Gene Anders Ware stepped peacefully into eternity, surrounded by family and dear friends. Gene courageously battled a bone marrow disorder (MDS) for several years which progressively reduced his blood cell counts and led to his passing on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Provo, Utah.

Gene was born August 30, 1938 to Iona and Jack Ware in Los Angeles, California. Interested in serving his country, Gene joined the Army at the age of 18 and was stationed at a radar installation near Richland, Washington. While searching for Russian planes, Gene also spotted and fell in love with Janis Cline. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1960 and eventually welcomed 10 children into their family. Gene graduated from Brigham Young University, worked as an electrical engineer for Hewlett Packard in Colorado Springs, and then returned to school and earned his PhD from Utah State University in Electrical Engineering. Gene taught at USU from 1973 to 1987, when the family moved to Provo and he began teaching at BYU. During his scientific research, Gene adapted the techniques of multispectral imaging for use in studying archeological artifacts and spent decades as "Indiana Gene" criss-crossing the globe to analyze historical antiquities in diverse locations including the Vatican, Oxford, Petra, Guatemala, and Peru.

Gene prized the gospel and his membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He treasured his wife and family and was blessed with 10 children and their spouses, 40 grandchildren and their spouses, and 10 great-grandchildren. Gene blessed his family with his steadiness, personal discipline, integrity, and commitment to "do what is right." We look forward to a future reunion when we will again enjoy his company and embrace.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 23rd, at 11 am, at the chapel at 925 East, North Temple Drive in Provo, where Viewings will be held Friday, March 22nd from 6-8 pm, and prior to services on Saturday from 10-10:45am.

Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.

