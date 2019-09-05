|
Gene Calvin Greenwood
1927 ~ 2019
Gene Calvin Greenwood peacefully returned home to his Heavenly Father on September 3, 2019 at the age of 91.
He was born September 18, 1927 in Murray, Utah to Ray Parry and Arvilla Hansen Greenwood.
Gene was raised on a farm where he learned how to work hard by milking cows and doing other chores. He was a young, successful saxophone player and loved studying at the McCuin School of Music. He played with a big band at various social functions, including dances at BYU. He had a passion for airplanes from a young age and received both his driver's license and pilot's license on his 16th birthday. He attended BYU for one year before being drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in World War II and the Korean War as an aircraft mechanic for 4 years, 10 months, and 17 days.
Gene married his lifelong companion, Lila Gordon on December 19, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with 6 children. Gene loved his family and worked hard to provide for them. He spent over 3 years building a home, by hand, on 5 acres of land in Draper, Utah.
He excelled in his 31 year career as an electrical engineer at Sperry-Unisys Corporation. He designed some of the first computer circuit boards and worked with the Navy to update navigation systems. After he retired, he enjoyed building wooden model airplanes, caring for his farm, and doing puzzles.
?Gene was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served for many years as a ward and stake clerk. He also served in two bishoprics. He enjoyed temple and genealogy work. He indexed over 150,000 names. He had a strong testimony of the gospel which carried him through his last days.
?Gene is survived by his loving wife Lila and children: Robert (Ruth), Daniel (Tina), James (Teresa), LeeAnn (Brad) Bitner, Julie, Michael (Jill), 22 grandchildren, and 37 great-grandchildren, as well as his brother Thomas and sister Mildred.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7th at 12:00 PM in the Draper 9th Ward chapel, located at 12353 South 600 East. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the church prior to the service. Interment, Draper Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 5, 2019