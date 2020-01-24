|
Gene Louis Candalot
1933-2020
Gene Louis Candalot born September 13, 1933, in Alhambra, CA to John L. Candalot and Emma Patterson. Graduated from Jordan High School Class of 1951. He was a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He worked at Western Electric, Eimac, Litton Ind, E-Systems and retired from Hercules.
He leaves behind his wife Susan of 53 years; three sons, John (Polly), Brett and Kurt (Janene); two daughters Carreen (Craig) Densley and Lesa (Kent) Argyle; 17 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and one brother Robert Johnson.
Gene enjoyed working on auto's, golfing, occasional trips to Wendover and mostly activities with his family. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and lived a long full life. He felt his greatest accomplishment in life was how all of his children turn out to be good responsible parents and citizens.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 27th at 11 AM at the Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 So. 2200 W. Riverton, Utah. Where a visitation will be held Sunday from 3-5 PM and Monday 10-10:45 AM prior to services. Interment Redwood Memorial Park. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
