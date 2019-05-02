1934 ~ 2019

Gene Oborn Ingersoll, 85, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019 in American Fork, UT. She was born February 10, 1934 in Eureka, UT to Dr. Norman Oborn and Melva Afton Finlinson. Gene grew up in Eureka and Payson, Utah. On August 17, 1953 she married Carl Grant Ingersoll in the Salt Lake City Temple.

Gene's life centered on her family. Her treasure and sense of purpose was in her children and her husband Carl. Mom was always there, supporting and cheering us on, often content to be in the background. Gene attended Brigham Young University where she was active in the Val Norn Social Club and was a Cougarette. She was honored in her home town as Payson City's Onion Days Queen. After graduation from BYU, she taught Health and Physical Education at Eureka Middle School, Pleasant Grove Jr High School, American Fork High School, and Lakeridge Jr High School. She also taught Health at BYU Hawaii and served 3 missions with her husband Carl.

Mom loved music and was a member/officer of the Intermezzo Music Club. She enjoyed playing the piano and teaching piano lessons. She served as her ward organist for many years.

Survivors include her husband Carl, her children: Jeffrey (Cindi) Ingersoll, Jan (Ron) Davies, Jody (Don) Sargent, Julie (Jon) Melton, Jillinda (Rob) Wahlin, Jarod (Jamie) Ingersoll, Jason (Monica) Ingersoll, siblings: Kent Oborn and Lynn Oborn, 30 grandchildren, and 45 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers Ralph Oborn, Gordon Oborn, and a granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 am at the American Fork 8th ward, 320 North 100 East, American Fork. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork and on Saturday prior to the service from 9:45-10:45 am at the church. Burial in the American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.

