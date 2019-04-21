|
|
Gene Pack Memorial
In Loving Memory
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Gene Pack will take place on Saturday, April 27 at the Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 West 500 North in Salt Lake City. The service will begin promptly at 4:00 p.m. in the upstairs theatre, followed by a reception in the Chapel from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Gene was a cherished Classical Music Host at KUER FM90 for four decades; a talented comedic and dramatic actor; and a dedicated supporter of the arts in Utah. Please join us to celebrate Gene's life and legacy!
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 21, 2019