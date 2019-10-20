|
|
After over 88 years, I, Geneal Cochran Cahoon, left this earth on October 19, 2019.
I was born in Darbun, Mississippi on May 31, 1931. I was sealed to my eternal companion, Glen Cahoon. The family members that survived me include my three sons, Bob (Kim), Don (Lisa), and Doug (Esther), two daughters, Jillyn (Dwight) Epperson, and Judy (Mike) Shore, a sister, Mitzi Davis, a brother Billy Cochran, and 19 grandchildren and almost 36 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 26, 11:00 am, at the Emerson Ward, 808 East Roosevelt Avenue (1455 South), Salt Lake City, where friends may call on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment: Mountain View Memorial Estates. For a full obituary and online condolences please see HolbrookMortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019