Genevieve Boyer Olsen

1925 ~ 2019

March 9, 1925 marked the start of a life of loving family and keeping them close. Genevieve, more often known as Genny, was born to Oscar Myron and Clara Guymon Boyer in an upstairs room of her Springville, Utah family home, the fourth of six children. Genny passed away on July 13th, 2019, at the age of 94.

Genny met her sweetheart, Lee J Olsen, at a friend's party. She fell in love with him while out shooting sunflowers by moonlight. After dating four years, they married on June 26, 1945, when Genny was in her second year at Brigham Young University. Their oldest son was born while they were in Provo; they moved to Nephi in 1948, during that time, the rest of their children were born. They later moved to Chagrin Falls, Ohio, where they stayed for a time before changing jobs and moving back to Utah, this time, to Holladay, where they bought the home Genny lived in until her passing. Lee passed away in 1995, the year of their 50th wedding anniversary. He has waited for and supported her from the other side for nearly a quarter-century. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren rejoice that they are now reunited once again: she missed him so much.

Genny had six children: Steven (June), Peggy Fereday (Wayne), Charles (Leslie), John (Barbara), Julie, and Brent. Welcoming her in heaven, along with Lee and many other extended family members, are her son Steve and daughter Julie. She had eight grandchildren (six more by marriage), and at the time of her passing, thirteen great-grandchildren, all of whom she made feel were the center of her world.

Cultivating family relationships and making memories were of the utmost importance to Genny and Lee; they loved to travel with their family and trekked around much of the American West. Their children and grandchildren have especially fond memories of Genny's cooking, the family's houseboat in Lake Powell, and the family boat and cabin, which, along with Genny's annual (and legendary) peach pie party tradition, united them in delightful recreation year-round.

Services will be held on Friday, July 19th at 11:00 AM at the Holladay 1st Ward building, 2010 East 4675 South, Holladay, UT. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30-10:45 AM. Burial will be at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park in Holladay, UT.

Published in Deseret News from July 17 to July 18, 2019