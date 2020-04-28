|
|
Gentry Ian Horsley
2019 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Our sweet, little perfect angel returned home to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 8:27pm. Gentry Ian Horsley was born December 10, 2019 in Murray, Utah weighing in at just 1 lb 3 oz arrived on this earth at 1:26am. In his short time here, Gentry did exactly what he came here to do. He brought so much love into this world and so many people loved him and followed his journey. He brought his family closer together. Even though Gentry was only four months old he had a very distinctive personality and was an old soul for the type of music he liked. Some of his favorite songs were: Wanted by Hunter Hayes, Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi, Simple Man by Shinedown and Prayed For You by Matt Stell. He did not like nor approve of any of the nursery rhymes. He loved flirting with the nurses and teasing them by grabbing on or playing with his tubes. His favorite things were to play with his mobile, watch his aquarium, and snuggle with mom. He also was known for the G-man stink eye, he couldn't talk or cry but used his eyes to show disapproval to what you were doing, i.e. cares, assessments, discussions about enemas, etc. Several nurses and friends/family had many nicknames for him such as: Tatertot, Nugget, G-man, lil G, Smee, etc. But the best nickname he had and the one that defined his strength the most was the one his mom and dad gave him, GI Joe. He was a little fighter and warrior for what he needed to accomplish here on this earth. After fighting for so long his little heart couldn't withstand the sickness strickening his lungs and just gave up the battle. He will be loved and cherished for years to come. Rest in paradise Gentry Ian "Gi Joe" Horsley, we love you and look forward to the day when we can see, hold you again and pick up where we left off. Gentry is survived by his parents, Debra Tate and Joe Horsley; brothers, Christian, Kylan and Taygen Tree, Bridger and Skyler Horsley; sisters, Stephanie, McKenzie, Sarah Jane and Kaitlyn Horsley; grandparents, Joel R. (Barbara) Tate, Glen (Barbara) Horsley, Howard Horsley Sr.; uncles and aunt, Rob (Kendra) Tate, Jen (Dean) Rossum, Joel T. (Cindy) Tate, Luke Horsley as well as numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Joel A. (Tance) Tate, Charles (Ila) Olsen; grandma, Debra Sandmire; and great uncles, David Olsen and John Horsley.
Funeral services for Gentry will be broadcast live on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 9:00am MST. Visitation for family and friends wanting to pay their respects will be held from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah. A graveside service will follow at Salt Lake City Cemetery at 12:30 pm.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 28, 2020