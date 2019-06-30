|
|
G. Allen Allred
1922-2019
George Allen Allred passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019 at the age of 97. Born April 7 1922, Redmond, UT to George Aaron Allred and Christine Petersen. Married Norma Jackson, April 30 1947 in Manti, UT. She preceded him in death June 15 2001.
Visitation, Sun. July 7th, from 6-8 pm at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.). Services will be on Mon. July 8th at 11 am, Butler 10th Ward, 6634 S. Greenfield Way, with a brief viewing at 10. Complete obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 30, 2019