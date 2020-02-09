|
|
George Alvin McBride passed away February 6, 2020 in Murray, Utah. He was born August 10, 1934 in Basalt, Idaho to George Earl and Kady Armstrong McBride. His mother passed away when he was two years old and he was raised by his aunts and uncles in Idaho. He loved and maintained great relationships with them. His father remarried Mildred Atkinson and moved to Murray, Utah. He had a great childhood growing up in Murray and was involved with family, church, community, and sports. He learned from a young age the importance of the gospel and the value of hard work. He was a strong and gifted athlete. In high school, he was student body president and was instrumental in changing the mascot from the Murray Smelterites to the Murray Spartans. He married Carol Wright on August 15, 1952. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. His experiences in his younger years taught him the value of unconditional love, which he taught by example to all of his family. That trait exhibited itself throughout his life. He understood the value of "the one" and was committed to unconditionally loving and helping those who crossed his path. His love of people was manifest by his willingness to start a conversation at any time and any place, with anyone. He was active in his church, community and work. He worked for Questar/Mountain Fuel for 37 years, retiring 1991. His life is a gentle sermon of integrity and equality, treating all with compassion and kindness. He possessed no guile. He served in bishoprics and on High Councils, but his most cherished service was at the Branch at Intermountain Medical Center, where he loved and served for 7 years.
He is survived by his wife Carol, children Stephanie (Burke) Henrie, Shannon (Dan) Mechling, Becky Shaw, and David (Kathy) McBride, 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, son-in-law Dan Shaw, granddaughter Adrianne McBride and grandson-in-law Tyler Anderson.
Viewing will be Monday, February 10, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Murray 12th Ward Chapel, 363 East Vine Street, Murray, Utah, with a viewing from 9:45-10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 9, 2020