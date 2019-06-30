May 29, 1926 - June 28, 2019

A wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather who will be Dearly missed by us all. God Bless you!

Our Dear One George David Barnes passed away Friday, June 28th 2019. Born in Casper Wyoming Lived there until they moved to Salt Lake City Utah in 1966. Parents Fred J Barnes and Myrtle Law.

Married Mary Elaine Baker July 10, 1949 in Wheatland, Wyo (Almost made our 70th Wedding Anniversary!)

George was Purchasing and Contracting for Government Civil duties at Dugway and then Hill Airforce Base where he retired in 1990.

He volunteered at Kearns Baptist Church Food Pantry for many years and received award for outstanding RSVP Volunteer Service for Salt Lake County. He loved Camping in the Mountains of Wyoming, Traveling with his wife, Reading Western Novels and puzzles and Mexican Train Dominos at Sr. Center.

Survived by his wife Elaine, Son David and wife Kendra, Brother Cecil and wife June, Grandsons and Granddaughters, several Great Grandchildren, neices and nephews.

Preceded in Death; His Beloved Son Barry Melvin, Parents and Six Brothers and Sisters.

Memorial Services to be held at Trinity United Methodist Church Monday July 1st at 2pm at 3610 So. 4400 West in West Valley City Utah 84120. In lue of Flowers donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church. Special Thanks to Aspen Ridge Health & Hospice Especially the care given by Nurse Rhonda Brook & her fellow assistants.

Published in Deseret News on June 30, 2019