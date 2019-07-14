1927 ~ 2019

George E. Pence Jr. passed away on July 11th at his home in Millcreek, Utah. George was born on February 16, 1927 in Ochaleta, Oklahoma and he spent his youth in several western towns before his family settled in Susanville, California. While attending Lassen High School he volunteered to join the U.S. Navy during World War II. After completing his naval service, he attended the University of Nevada and graduated with a degree in geological engineering. While in Reno he met and married Doris Korb who remained his wife for over seventy years.

George pursued a forty-year career in retail management with Safeway Stores and managed a series of locations, including in his home town of Susanville. There he served as a volunteer fireman, a member of the Elks and Rotary Clubs and was elected to the school board. While on the school board he spearheaded an initiative to refurbish and upgrade Susanville's elementary schools. He also took a leading role in the establishment of Emerson Lake Golf course which is now known as Diamond Mountain Golf Course.

In 1963 he was promoted to manage his division's largest store located in Sacramento, California. In 1966 he was promoted and transferred to Salt Lake City, Utah where he served as District Manager, and then as Division Non-foods Merchandising Manager. In 1986 he accepted a merchandising management position with Safeway Stores in Amman, Jordan.

He and Doris retired to Whispering Pines, North Carolina in 1992. There he took a position with the U.S. Department of the Census and was elected to the Whispering Pines Village Council before becoming Mayor Pro Temp. He was in a coordinating position for several men's and women's United States Open Golf Championships.

In 2017 George and Doris moved back to Salt Lake City and resided at the Highland Cove Retirement Community. There he acquitted himself with excellence as a full-time grandfather and great grandfather.

George is survived by his wife, Doris, his son, George, his daughter, Donna, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A service will be held in his honor on September 21st in Susanville, California.



Published in Deseret News on July 14, 2019