1932 ~ 2020

Fairhope, AL-George Frederick Kirchoff, Jr. died July 29, 2020. He was born on August 26, 1932, to Regina Moreno and George Frederick Kirchoff in Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated in 1955 from Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama, with a degree in engineering physics, and joined the United States Navy, earning his wings to serve as a Naval Aviator. He married Gene Golson in 1956 and was deployed to the Far East aboard the United States Aircraft Carrier USS Princeton and left the Navy in 1959 as a lieutenant.

George and his family moved to Annandale, Virginia, and he began his rewarding career in engineering and helped develop the ARCAS sounding rocket and the Meteorological Rocket Network. From 1963-1972, George was a Program Manager for Northrop Carolina Corporation in Asheville, North Carolina, developing rockets for space applications and numerous military flares and munitions.

George joined Thiokol Corporation in 1972 as a rocket engineer, and moved his family to Brigham City, Utah. When Thiokol corporation merged with Morton Norwich Inc. and the companies split in 1989, George stayed with Morton, later named Morton International. He and his team were responsible for developing the airbag for automobiles, a monumental achievement.

George served as Vice President of Automotive Safety Programs and later as Managing Director of Morton International Europe. He and Gene relocated to Germany. In 1998, as Senior Vice President of Automotive Programs, George retired from Morton International/Autoliv.

George earned numerous awards during his career. In 1978, he was the recipient of the first Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's "Safety Award for Engineering Excellence" and won an award again in 1994. In 1991, George was awarded the "H.H.Bliss Award" by Ralph Nader for pioneering work in automotive air bags and occupant safety. In 1997, he received a "Pathfinder Award" from the Automotive Occupant Restraints' Council which describes George as: "A person who starts down a new path armed with nothing but his own vision and integrity." In 1998, George became President of the Automotive Occupant Restraints' Council (now known as the Automotive Safety Council), serving in that position until his retirement in 2008.

Recognizing George's passion and achievements in engineering and safety, BMW presented George the "Lifetime Achievement Award" in 2011: "In recognition of your many years of tireless innovation on automotive airbags to help save lives and reduce serious injuries, anonymous to those you protected, but well known to those of us who respect your pioneering accomplishments, your lifetime of achievements are recognized and appreciated."

George's passion extended to his family and church, Fairhope United Methodist Church, where he served as Sunday school teacher, a lay speaker, and a Stephen Minister. He was also an active member of the Fairhope Rotary Club and SCORE. He was loved and respected for his generosity of spirit and concern for others. He led with a smile, and he and Gene, his partner of sixty-three years, studied and learned together, and opened their home and hearts to many friends.

He leaves his beloved wife, Gene, children, Eleanor Gene Nickelsberg (Barry), Daniel Anderson Kirchoff (Jennifer), and Jon Frederick Kirchoff (Amy), grandchildren, Sara Elizabeth Billian (Miles), Joshua David Billian, Angela Kirchoff and Anders Kirchoff, and his only sister, Margaret Kirchoff Pennington.

A memorial service will be held later. Memorials can be made to Fairhope United Methodist Church, Caring Ministries, 155 South Section Street Fairhope, Al 36532



