George Koy AndersonAug. 23, 1943 to Aug. 17, 2020Our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather returned home to his parents while surrounded by his loved ones on Aug. 17, 2020 just one week shy of his 77th birthday. Koy was born Aug. 23, 1943 to Harold "Jake" and Helen Anderson in Kamas, Utah.Koy worked for F.G. Ferry & Son's, later known as AADCO, for many years. He was taught excellent work ethics by both his parents and as a result, Koy started out as a parts delivery driver and worked his way to V.P. holding many different positions in the company. His career gave him the opportunity to travel to many different cities across the U. S. meeting many different people along the way. Koy ended his working career at Federal Express were he eventually retired after many years. He was a very hard worker and a great provider for his family.Koy enjoyed spending time with his children. He taught them how to work hard and to take pride in all they did. As a young father he enjoyed taking his oldest son pheasant hunting. He taught his children how to golf which was his greatest passion. He loved playing the game as well as watching it, a day spent watching his hero, Phil Mickelson, was a day well spent. Koy loved Elvis, John Wayne, watching old westerns, and discussing politics. He really loved taking his family to the lake to go boating enjoying a day in the sun and water.Koy is survived by his wife, Jan whom he loved dearly-she was the love of his life; his 6 children of which he was very proud, James K Anderson (Renee), Jodie L Fresh, Jeri A Turner (Martin), Joe DaRonche, Jamie Russell (Eric), Jennifer VanSickle (Chad), as well as his sister and brother-in-law Sheila and Allen Lewis. He had 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, his oldest nephew, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to Covid-19 a private family graveside service will be held in Kamas, Utah.