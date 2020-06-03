George Lee Miles Jr
1947~2020
George Lee Miles Jr, age 73, affectionately known as "Grandpa Books" to his grandchildren, and "Coach" to many others, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 28, 2020, while golfing in St. George, Utah. George was born in Tooele, Utah, on April 2, 1947, to George Lee Miles and Cumora Gardner. He met the love of his life, Nancy Jorgensen, and they married in the Salt Lake Temple on January 12, 1973. They are the parents of two children; Garrett Lee Miles of Erie, Colorado, and Brooke (CeJay) Golightly, Soda Springs, Idaho, and 4 beautiful grandchildren they truly love. After getting married, George began a 40-plus years' legacy in volleyball. He founded the Northern Utah Volleyball Academy and was currently the Utah AAU District Volleyball Chair. He had a solid testimony of the gospel and of his Savior, Jesus Christ, serving faithfully and diligently for 9 years in the Bountiful Temple, and as bishop for 7-1/2 years. He was a beloved gospel doctrine teacher. He loved working with the youth, whether it be helping them strengthen their testimonies, or skills in volleyball. George was always reading, enjoyed golfing, gardening, family history, photography, and traveling with his family.
Services will be held privately, directed by Russon Mortuary, Farmington, Utah. Interment will be at Kaysville City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 3, 2020.