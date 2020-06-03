George Lee Miles Jr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Lee Miles Jr
1947~2020
George Lee Miles Jr, age 73, affectionately known as "Grandpa Books" to his grandchildren, and "Coach" to many others, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 28, 2020, while golfing in St. George, Utah. George was born in Tooele, Utah, on April 2, 1947, to George Lee Miles and Cumora Gardner. He met the love of his life, Nancy Jorgensen, and they married in the Salt Lake Temple on January 12, 1973. They are the parents of two children; Garrett Lee Miles of Erie, Colorado, and Brooke (CeJay) Golightly, Soda Springs, Idaho, and 4 beautiful grandchildren they truly love. After getting married, George began a 40-plus years' legacy in volleyball. He founded the Northern Utah Volleyball Academy and was currently the Utah AAU District Volleyball Chair. He had a solid testimony of the gospel and of his Savior, Jesus Christ, serving faithfully and diligently for 9 years in the Bountiful Temple, and as bishop for 7-1/2 years. He was a beloved gospel doctrine teacher. He loved working with the youth, whether it be helping them strengthen their testimonies, or skills in volleyball. George was always reading, enjoyed golfing, gardening, family history, photography, and traveling with his family.
Services will be held privately, directed by Russon Mortuary, Farmington, Utah. Interment will be at Kaysville City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shadowbrook Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
801-447-8247
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
All the Frills
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
David Bevan
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved