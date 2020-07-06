In Loving Memory

George Leon Hanson, age 66, of Dripping Springs Texas, tapped out of his fight with lung cancer on June 25th in Austin, Tx after deciding he'd had enough of this crazy life. He was lovingly surrounded by the okayest daughter in the world, and his very patient wife of 20 plus years.

Dad grew up in Salt Lake City and attended Granite High until he left to join the Navy at age 17. He served as a cook on a naval ship, and it was during this time that he discovered his love of baking, motorcycles, and beer. He jokingly said that the only violence he committed during the Vietnam War was through his cooking. After his time in the military, he went on to enjoy a long career of baking, working for Harmon's for 20 years, where he specialized in donuts and breads from scratch. It was not uncommon to open the dishwasher at home only to find a loaf of bread dough rising in the steam. We were lucky when he made his bread from scratch at home, and even luckier on the rare occasion he had leftover donuts to bring home from the bakery.

Dad developed a deep love for Harley Davidsons in the Navy, and he spent the majority of his remaining years on the back of a surplus bike he picked up from the Phoenix police department in the 70's. This bike would play a prominent role in our lives, eventually being passed down to his son, then going back to him when Dylan passed in 2010. If you knew my dad, you knew he was at his happiest when on that bike. When he wasn't riding, he enjoyed fishing, cycling, and playing pool with friends. His humor was second to none and he was known for his inappropriate jokes, which delighted those of us who could stand them.

George is survived by his loving wife Susan Wehrmeister of Dripping springs, TX, daughters Jennie (Andy) Akins, Stephanie (Woody) Sisson, Stacy (Eric) Lund, and stepson John Wehrmeister. He is also survived by sisters Arlene (Clyde) Peery, Denise (Louis) Barraza, Kay (Phillip) Delinger , and brother Mike (Aparecida) Hanson. He was proceeded in death by his only son Dylan Rex Hanson, mother Marian Mitchell Hall, father James Roger Hanson, brother Doug Hanson, and sister Lori Martinez.

Dad wanted to donate his organs but due to advanced disease, he was excluded. So, we decided to donate his body to science, and he went to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He would be proud to know he's contributing to the study and treatment of cancer, as he had lost so many loved ones to the disease.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in SLC, UT. For now, I like to think that he and Dylan are together again, tearing up heaven where there are no speed limits and nothing but open roads. Rest easy dad, and for the love of everything holy, stay out of trouble!



