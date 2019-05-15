George Norman "Tony" Christensen

1939 - 2019

George Norman "Tony" Christensen, our loving husband, father, and friend, returned to our Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born in Salt Lake City on August 29, 1939 to Marion Lamont and Eva Norman Christensen. Norm married Judith Wright in the Salt Lake Temple on August 14, 1964.

Norm earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Utah; where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He earned a Master's degree in Business Administration from George Washington University. His career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation spanned 29 years with assignments in Oklahoma City, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and FBI headquarters. He retired as the Assistant Director over the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services Division.

As a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Norm served missions in Norway, Temple Square, and Switzerland. He touched the hearts of many while serving as the Bishop of the Fairfax Ward in Virginia.

Survivors include his wife and four children: Steve (Barbara) Christensen, Doug (Jodi) Christensen, Julie (Bob) Trythall, and Michelle Christensen; and 14 grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the North Salt Lake Stake Center (900 East Eaglepointe Drive). A viewing will be held from 11:30 am-12:30 pm at the same location on Friday, May 17, 2019. Funeral services to follow at 1pm. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery (3401 South Highland Drive). Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com

A heartfelt thank you to nurses, CNAs, and branch services missionaries who tenderly cared for Tony at South Davis Hospital for so many years.

Published in Deseret News from May 15 to May 16, 2019