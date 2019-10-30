|
|
1925 ~ 2019
George Ralph Crane, 94, of Provo, Utah, retired USAF Lt. Colonel, aviator, and nuclear physicist, died 27 Oct 2019 in Provo, Utah, of natural causes.
He was born 13 Sep 1925 in Ovid, Idaho, to George Franklin Crane and Gladys Casty Peterson Crane. He grew up in Bear Lake Valley and married Gladys Irene Pfeiffer on 6 Jun 1948 in Challis, Idaho. They were sealed 1950 in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He joined the Army Air Corps at age 17 in 1943 and served as a navigator during WWII (Pacific) and in the Korean conflict. He received a BS in Physics from U of Idaho, and Masters in Nuclear Physics from AF Institute of Tech and Engineering Management from Syracuse U.
Col Crane was the lead engineer in placing the first nuclear power generator in space. His designs provided power for defense satellites and space exploration probes Voyagers 1 and 2, Galileo, Cassini and New Horizons.
He served faithfully in the Church ranging from Scouts to Bishop (twice). He taught his sons to love and serve the Lord.
He married Anne Dean in 1994 after the passing of Gladys. They served 4 Church Service Missions and 2 full-time missions. George is survived by six sons: Gerald (Barbara), F. Michael (Becki), Curtis (Colleen), Marshall (Becky), Dustin (Cari), and Milan (Patricia). His posterity includes 34 grandchildren and 97 great grandchildren. He is also survived by Anne's 7 children and numerous grand and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Sat, 2 Nov 2019 at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N Univ. Ave, Provo, preceded by a viewing at 2 pm. Full obituary at www.NelsonMortuary.com
