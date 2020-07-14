1/2
George Robert Watt Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Robert Watt, Jr.
1937 ~ 2020
George Robert Watt, Jr., age 83 years, passed away July 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home in West Valley. He was born January 1, 1937 in Saginaw, Michigan to George Robert Watt, Sr. and Jane Lane. He graduated from Chesaning Union High School in 1955. Following his graduation he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. He married his sweetheart, Shirleen (Beesley) Watt on August 7, 1965 and were blessed with five children.
A viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Hunter 9th Ward, 7035 W. Loch Ness Ave. (3605 South), West Valley City. In honor of George's memory, funeral services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:30 am with a viewing at 9:30 am at the Hunter 9th Ward. Interment to follow services at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, UT.
The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced during services. For additional information please visit www.valleyviewfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dimond & Sons Valley View Funeral Home
1427 East Corona Road
Fort Mohave, AZ 86427
9287684050
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dimond & Sons Valley View Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved