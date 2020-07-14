George Robert Watt, Jr.
1937 ~ 2020
George Robert Watt, Jr., age 83 years, passed away July 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home in West Valley. He was born January 1, 1937 in Saginaw, Michigan to George Robert Watt, Sr. and Jane Lane. He graduated from Chesaning Union High School in 1955. Following his graduation he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. He married his sweetheart, Shirleen (Beesley) Watt on August 7, 1965 and were blessed with five children.
A viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Hunter 9th Ward, 7035 W. Loch Ness Ave. (3605 South), West Valley City. In honor of George's memory, funeral services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:30 am with a viewing at 9:30 am at the Hunter 9th Ward. Interment to follow services at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, UT.
The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced during services. For additional information please visit www.valleyviewfh.com