|
|
George Stanley "Stan" Magowan was born March 15th, 1930 to George Dewey and Louise Carpenter Magowan near Rushville, Nebraska. Stan passed from this life peacefully surrounded by family on March 13th, 2020, at Legacy House in Farmington, Utah while under hospice care.
Stan was preceded in death by his siblings Charlie Magowan, Jimmy Magowan, Margaret New, and Don Magowan. Stan is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Lois Lawler Magowan; daughter Maryann Dillman (Len, deceased) with sons Joshua (Sherri), Garrett (Brooke), Jacob (Caitlin), and Geoffrey; son Robert Magowan (Janet) with children Jessica (Josh), Merrill (Billy), Rachel, Robert (Kayla), Alexys, and Pamela; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. All of whom were dearly loved by Stan.
When Stan was 3 years old, his family relocated to Santa Rosa, California after a fire destroyed their family farm. It was in California that he met the love of his life, Lois Lawler. They married in 1948, and later were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1953. They were joined by their daughter Maryann in 1952 and son Robert in 1955. Early in his marriage, Stan put himself through Engineering School while working construction for Hugh Codding. After graduating, he began his career as a Civil Engineer for the State of California, retiring in 1994 after 41 years of service. After retirement, he relocated to Bountiful, Utah to be closer to his family. There he spent the rest of his years. Stan could not remain idle and shortly after retirement began doing handyman work with his lifelong friend and brother-in-law Bill Soderquist. He kept busy working until the very last years of his life.
Stan lived with gentle strength, kindness, and joy, always with a warm smile on his face. He was a great family patriarch. He lived in a way that all were honored to have been a part of his life. Stan took great joy sharing the things he loved with family and friends, whether it was attending the Symphony with his grandsons or brothers, fishing trips with his brother Charlie and later his Grandson Josh with Great-Grandson Jordan, or going out dancing with Lois, her sisters and their husbands. Above all he loved and still loves his eternal companion, Lois.
Stan was a man of faith and was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1952. He lived in a way that honored his covenants and set an example of Christ-like living. He was a lighthouse, strong and tall. He was never forceful or proud, a shining light to guide all who knew him.
The family would like to give special thanks to Stan's hospice care providers, Cassie, Sonya, Dianna, and Julianne, for taking such loving and dignified care of Stan during this last chapter of his life. Stan will be laid to rest at Bountiful City Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Stan's name to Sage Hospice & Palliative Care. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 19, 2020