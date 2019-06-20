Home

Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Kaysville Utah Stake Center
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Kaysville Utah Stake Center
615 North Flint Street
Kaysville, UT
View Map
Resources
George Stephen Tarbet


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Stephen Tarbet Obituary
1942 ~ 2019
George Stephen Tarbet, 77, of Kaysville, Utah died June 18, 2019 following a brief, but valiant battle with cancer.
Stephen was born May 22, 1942 in Logan, Utah to George T. Tarbet and Ruth Pack.
A memorial service in celebration of Stephen's life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Kaysville Utah Stake Center, 615 North Flint Street, Kaysville UT. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Layton, UT and Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the church.
Please see full obituary at www.lindquist mortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 20, 2019
