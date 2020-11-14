1/
George Wendell Pace
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory
George Wendell Pace, 91, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem.
801-225-1530 SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem
495 South State Street
Orem, UT 84058
(801) 225-1530
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 13, 2020
I got to know Mr. Pace when I travelled through Utah and stopped to visit his daughter, who served a mission in my city here in Canada.

I learned so much about George, his life, his family and felt so very welcome I'm their home. Aside from our religious talks, and him sharing an autographed copy of one of his books, we discussed much about life. I received some very good advice as a young man from him and his wife, Diane.

If we were not locked down due to COVID I would be there in a heartbeat.

Much love and God bless.
Warren Paul
Friend
November 12, 2020
This man was an important spiritual mentor in my life. Few people have had as much influence in my life as has George W. Pace. He was the teacher that taught me what it meant to "come unto Christ." For the last fifteen or so years I have found myself thinking, "Oh I hope when George dies I can know about it in time to go to his funeral." I would have moved mountains to there, but 2020 has had other ideas. I hope his children come up with some virtual way for people to leave memories of George so they can have an inkling of the number of lives he touched. I remember once being on campus years after I had attended as a student, and thinking I would pop in on George to say hello. As I went down into the underground warrens that were the basement of the Joseph Smith Building where all the religion teachers had their cubicle offices, I noticed one, and only one, of the doors to the offices had a line of students standing outside of it. Sure enough, that was George's office. He was a magnet. You could feel his genuine concern for every person and young people flocked to the love he radiated. He never abused that trust either. He was the most selfless person I ever knew (though I have to include Diane in this. They were a perfect team.) He never stopped inspiring people. There are hundreds of his students in China who were changed by having an experience with his outsized love and concern for them. I can only imagine the rejoicing going on in heaven right now. Though I am frustrated in not being able to attend what would have been a funeral too big to fit in any stake center, I look forward to the judgment day when his number is called and I can happily ask for the chance to "rise up and call him blessed."
Lynda Wilson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved