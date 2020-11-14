This man was an important spiritual mentor in my life. Few people have had as much influence in my life as has George W. Pace. He was the teacher that taught me what it meant to "come unto Christ." For the last fifteen or so years I have found myself thinking, "Oh I hope when George dies I can know about it in time to go to his funeral." I would have moved mountains to there, but 2020 has had other ideas. I hope his children come up with some virtual way for people to leave memories of George so they can have an inkling of the number of lives he touched. I remember once being on campus years after I had attended as a student, and thinking I would pop in on George to say hello. As I went down into the underground warrens that were the basement of the Joseph Smith Building where all the religion teachers had their cubicle offices, I noticed one, and only one, of the doors to the offices had a line of students standing outside of it. Sure enough, that was George's office. He was a magnet. You could feel his genuine concern for every person and young people flocked to the love he radiated. He never abused that trust either. He was the most selfless person I ever knew (though I have to include Diane in this. They were a perfect team.) He never stopped inspiring people. There are hundreds of his students in China who were changed by having an experience with his outsized love and concern for them. I can only imagine the rejoicing going on in heaven right now. Though I am frustrated in not being able to attend what would have been a funeral too big to fit in any stake center, I look forward to the judgment day when his number is called and I can happily ask for the chance to "rise up and call him blessed."

Lynda Wilson

Friend