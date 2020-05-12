|
|
Beloved Wife
Georgia Howard Lang, 90, passed away on May 6, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1929 to George Howard and Alodia Frances Hardy in Latuda, Utah. From the age of 7 she was raised in a dormitory at the Mooseheart Lodge in Illinois, where he mother worked as a housekeeper. She received a scholarship to LDS Business College. Georgia met her eternal companion Raymond Lang after being set up on a date by a friend. They were married on June 8, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple and lived happily for over 71 years together. Ray and Georgia raised three children, JoAnne, David Jay and Kathleen while living in Utah and California. Georgia was a talented executive secretary and worked at Walker Bank, Hardy Salt Plant, and Western Office Systems. She was an organized homemaker, a talented seamstress, who also loved to camp, crochet and read voraciously. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is survived by her husband Raymond J. Lang, son David (Tawnya), daughter Kathleen McGee, 12 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Wallace and Lynn E. Howard, daughter JoAnne Brown, and grandson Christopher Jensen. A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral following at 11:00 a.m. at Kramer Family Funeral Home. To comply with Covid-19 regulations, the viewing and funeral are closed to the public. Interment at Valley View Memorial Park. For entire obituary see: https://www.kramerfamilyfuneral.com/obituaries.
Published in Deseret News on May 12, 2020