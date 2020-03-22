|
|
Georgia Fassler Brim
1934 ~ 2020
Georgia M Fassler Brim, our loving, dedicated and creative mother, wife, grandma and great grandma passed away comfortably on March 18th at age 85.
Georgia was born on November 9th 1934. She and her family lived in California and then moved to Salt Lake City after World War 2. She graduated from East High School in 1952 and attended the University of Utah where she met her life-long sweetheart Gary. They were married in 1958 and were best friends and partners for over 60 years. Together they raised three children in a home that she filled with love, laughter and fun for her family and entire extended family. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
Georgia missed Gary deeply since his passing just one year ago and is now in his loving arms again. She is survived by their three children Melissa Barber (Greg), Allison Moore (Morrie) and Christian Brim (Aime); seven grandkids (Collin Barber (Kelsi), Reilly Barber (Catrina), Valerie Barber, Bailey Moore, Carter Moore, and Alexis Brim and three great grandkids (Emery, Griffin and Rockwell Barber). Georgia is also survived by her sisters Maryanne Izatt, Elaine Papworth (Rich) and Judi Blackburn.
Georgia worked diligently to manage their household and the many rental units they owned. She also took great pride in the upkeep of their home and yard and she loved camping and boating with her family. Her favorite places were Flaming Gorge, southern Utah and Park City. She loved planning and hosting family parties at her home and house in Park City.
Given the current circumstances, Georgia will be laid to rest at Elysian Gardens in a private ceremony with immediate family. We will gather to celebrate Georgia's life with extended family and friends at Starks Mortuary during the summer. Share your photos and memories with her family at www.starksfuneral.com where the service schedule will be posted when determined.
We will miss her laugh, her sense of humor and the love and care she shared with all.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 22, 2020