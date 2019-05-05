Georgia Fowler Stevens

2/18/1941 - 4/29/2019

Georgia Stevens, our adoring mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away at home 4/29/19. Born 2/18/41 in Salt Lake to Gladys Fowler Andrus, she was the youngest to three older brothers. Georgia graduated from South High School in '59. In 1960, she became a mother and devoted her time to ensure her family had three meals a day, a loving home, and gifts during the holidays. In 1979, she met Howard Stevens, the love of her life, and they were married 11/10/82. For ten all-too-short years they enjoyed travelling, spending time with family, and playing golf.

Georgia retired after 29 years of service from USWest. She enjoyed cooking, golfing with the American Legion Ladies, and shopping. She especially loved teaching her grandchildren how to golf, a sport she once thought silly. Because she grew-up with little extra, she devoted her life to others. During the holidays, her house was filled with toys for charity or she would quietly leave gifts on a neighbor's doorstep along with fixings for a holiday meal.

Georgia is preceded in death by her mother; brothers, Byron and Mike; and her husband, Howard. She is survived by her brother, Lawrence (Mary Ellen); son, Dennis (Paulette); stepsons Greg (Kelly), Ray (Beverly), Blake and her grandchildren; Jennifer, Steven, Danielle, Joshua, Melissa, Eric, Samuel, and Sara.

A viewing will be held 5/6/19 at Larkin Mortuary (260 E. South Temple) from 6-8pm. A family viewing will be held at the mortuary at 10am on 5/7/19 followed by a memorial service at 11am. The funeral will be held 5/7/19 in the Payson City Cemetery at 2pm.



