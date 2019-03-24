Georgianna M. Lewis

1940 ~ 2019

Georgianna Miller Lewis was born in Stockton, Utah on December 17, 1940 to Darvel L. and Dorothy Miller. She passed away on March 20, 2019 with her family by her side.

Jana, as she was known by friends and family, was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She met the love of her life, Bill Lewis, while working at a laundromat in Salt Lake City. They were married one year later on October 10, 1957. Jana was both a cub scout leader for her sons and a girl scout leader for her daughters. She was a stay-at-home mom until the youngest twins went into Jr. High and then she went to work for Souvall's (aka Smith's) Warehouse and then Harrington Roofing Company. She and her love moved to Yuma, AZ in the Spring of 1999, and then to St. George, UT in 2002, where they remained until their passings.

She is survived by her children: Jolene Louise, Brenda Jean (Steve) Marshall, George Dean Lewis, Robert Arthur (Theresa) Lewis, Roberta Ann (Chris) Jessup; and one brother, Joseph Pfoutz. She is blessed with 38 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter Billie Lee; parents; and six siblings.

The family wishes to thank Alliance Hospice of St. George for their care and devotion to Mom and a special thanks to Jojo and Berta for their tremendous care of mom.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 27th, 11:00 a.m., at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, where viewings will be held, Tuesday, 6-8:00 p.m. and again Wednesday prior to services from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Salt Lake City Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary