|
|
Gerald B. Lloyd
1938 - 2020
Gerald Burdette Lloyd returned home to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 81. He struggled with diabetes, skin/bone cancer and Alzheimer's. He was born on July 10, 1938 at the old Murray Cottonwood Maternity Hospital. His parents were Alvin and Lorna Lloyd. He loved growing up next to his grandparents and cousins in Riverton, Utah. The family had two milk cows, chickens, a pig, a dog, and pigeons. In 1950, the family moved to Murray where they continued to raise a cow and chickens. He was the oldest child and had 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
In 1956, he met the love of his life, Barbara Turner, when she and her family moved to Murray. He was doing construction work on the house across the street. They went to the same ward and she attended his ballgames. They dated and then married for all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple in 1961 after he had served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Northern California. They lived in Salt Lake City and the moved to Sandy in 1969 where they have resided until his death. He put himself through college working construction and custodial jobs.
He graduated from the University of Utah in Mechanical Engineering and worked many years for Eimco and Baker Hughes. He loved his job designing many things for industrial companies all over the world including water treatment tanks. On occasion, he also had to travel to repair tanks that were already built.
Gerry and Barbara welcomed into their home 6 wonderful children: Jolie (Clark) Hiddleston, Shawn who died at birth, Kristy (Benjamin) Adams, Wayne (Cherish) Lloyd, Marci (Pascal) Maria, and Nancy Lloyd. They were blessed with 12 grandchildren: Avery Hiddleston, Jordan Adams, Bryn (Tanner) Larson, Harrison (Hannah) Adams, Paige Adams, Austin Lloyd, Cameron Lloyd, Brayden Lloyd, Ariana Lloyd, Riley Maria, Dallen Maria, and Ella Maria. He is also survived by his brothers Bernell (Carol) Lloyd and Shirl Lloyd, and his sisters Sonya Rose and Melanie (Keri) Lloyd-Burton. He was preceded in death by his son Shawn, parents and brother Bruce (Verna) Lloyd.
He served in many callings in the church including Primary Teacher, Varsity and Explorer Scout Leader, Elder's Quorum President, Stake Membership Clerk, Ward Finance Clerk, Stake High Council and Counselor to 3 Bishops. He was called as the Bishop of the Lone Peak Branch at the Utah State Prison and as Family History Director at the Oquirrh Branch at the prison. He also served 12 years as a worker in the Jordan River and Draper Temples.
Gerry loved baseball, softball, hiking, camping, backpacking and yard work (which included riding his lawnmower). He also loved gardening and sharing its bounty with others. He loved to build things including his own home, shed, fence, wooden swing set and bird feeder. He built many beautiful pieces of furniture for his family such as the mantel piece over the fireplace, china cabinet, bookcases, child kitchen cupboard complete with table and chairs, and doll cradle. Gerry's top priority in life was doing things with his family.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 22, 2020