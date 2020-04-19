|
Gerald D. Goldman
1932 - 2020
Jerry Goldman, age 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 12th, 2020. He was the husband of Joyce M. Goldman (deceased). He was the son of August and Mildred Goldman. He served with the Marines in the Korean War, earning two Purple Hearts. He worked as a crane operator in the steel industry for Titan Steel and as a semi-truck driver. He later worked as a maintenance man. Jerry learned to golf late in life and loved it very much. He also loved camping with his wife and daughter. Jerry made friends wherever he went, and brought his sense of humor that made him always funny, and fun to visit. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Brian), and son, Gerald (Lori), four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and there will be a family gathering at a later date due to the coronavirus. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 19, 2020