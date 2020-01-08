|
|
Gerald DeLaHaye Horman died January 6, 2020 surrounded by a loving family. He was born February 7, 1932 to C. Gilbert and Lucy H. Horman in Holladay, Utah. He married Jeri Lynn Hunsaker Horman in the Salt Lake Temple on August 16, 1957. He was the beloved father of Stephanie Horman Bauer (Parker), Stephen C. Horman (Heidi) and Daniel J. Horman (Annette), 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services to be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Millcreek Canyon Ward, 3640 East Millstream Lane (3510 S.) with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 AM prior to the service. lnterment will follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park at 2:00 PM. To read Gerald's full obituary or post messages for the family please visit: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020