1928 ~ 2020
Gerald James Beeton passed away on July 23, 2020 of natural causes. He was born on June 10, 1928 in Malad, Idaho, to James A. Beeton and Sara Lillian Jones. His youth was spent on a farm in Woodruff, Idaho, where he learned the value of hard work. He served an LDS mission to Western Canada. He married his sweetheart and eternal companion, Shirley Rae Allen, in the Manti Temple on June 26, 1952. He earned his BS from Utah State, his MA from the University of Utah, and was an educator in the Davis County School District for many years.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife Shirley Allen Beeton and their seven children: Jeri Lyn (Don) Graybill, Cindy (Jack) Hansen, Dale Kent (Randi) Beeton, Valeen (Larry) Barber, Teresa (Jay) Henderson, Nancie (Greg) Pack, and Genae (Brandon) O'Brien; along with his brother, Martell Beeton of Bountiful.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be limited to immediate family only, and will be held on Friday, July 31st at Bountiful Lindquist Mortuary, 11:00 am. Live streaming will be available through the Lindquist website. A viewing for friends and family will be held Thursday, July 30th from 6-8 pm. Please adhere to Covid safety guidelines and wear a mask.
Additional obituary information is available at www.lindquistmortuary.com