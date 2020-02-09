|
|
Gerald A. Lefler, passed away at home February 3, 2020. He was born April 17, 1933 in Woodland, Utah to J. Ross and Elsie Lefler. Gerald graduated from South Summit High School and retired from Utah Power & Light. He is survived by his wife Marilyn Lefler; 4 children, Terri (Tim) Allen, Diane Lefler, Trudy Lefler, Brian Lefler; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; 7 stepchildren. A funeral service will be held at Crandall Funeral Home 105 E. Center St., Kamas, Utah 12:00 Noon, Monday, February
10, 2020. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in the Francis Cemetery. To express condolences please go to www.crandllfhevanston.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 9, 2020