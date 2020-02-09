Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crandall Funeral Home
105 Center St
Kamas, UT 84036
(435) 783-4786
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Crandall Funeral Home
105 Center St
Kamas, UT 84036
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
Crandall Funeral Home
105 Center St
Kamas, UT 84036
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Lefler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Lefler


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Lefler Obituary
Gerald A. Lefler, passed away at home February 3, 2020. He was born April 17, 1933 in Woodland, Utah to J. Ross and Elsie Lefler. Gerald graduated from South Summit High School and retired from Utah Power & Light. He is survived by his wife Marilyn Lefler; 4 children, Terri (Tim) Allen, Diane Lefler, Trudy Lefler, Brian Lefler; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; 7 stepchildren. A funeral service will be held at Crandall Funeral Home 105 E. Center St., Kamas, Utah 12:00 Noon, Monday, February
10, 2020. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in the Francis Cemetery. To express condolences please go to www.crandllfhevanston.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -