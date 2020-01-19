|
|
Gerald L. Thompson
1932 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Gerald Leslie Thompson passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 15, 2020. He was 87. Gerald was born on April 26, 1932 in Latuda, Utah to Sophus Marinas and Jessie Savage Thompson. He married Patricia Maureen Dwan on May 13, 1952 and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. He attended South High School and graduated from the University of Utah. Gerald survived the Korean war while serving his country as a US Army paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. As an entrepreneur, Gerald built a successful family business in Murray, Utah where he worked daily for over 50 years until just a week before his passing. Gerald enjoyed watching University of Utah football and basketball, playing golf, boating, visiting his home in St. George and traveling the world with his loved ones. Gerald dearly loved his family and spent his life in selfless service to them; he was a very kind and generous man who will be deeply missed. He is survived by his sons, Guy (Elaine) and Gary (Karen), Brent Christensen (son-in-law), John Dwan (brother-in-law) his 8 grandchildren and his 14 great-grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews. Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, his daughter, Dwan Christensen, his parents, and sister Dorothy Christison. Funeral services begin Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cottonwood 12th Ward on 1750 Spring Lane with a viewing prior to the services from 10:00-10:30 am. There will also be a viewing at the church on Sunday, January 19th from 6:00-8:00 pm. Please visit Larkin Mortuary website to offer condolences.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 19, 2020