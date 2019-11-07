Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Ripley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Ray "Jerry" Ripley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Ray "Jerry" Ripley Obituary
1940 ~ 2019
Oak Harbor, Washington-Jerry passed away on October 17, 2019 during a peaceful night of rest. Jerry was born March 28, 1940 in Malad, Idaho to Kenneth Ray Ripley and Charlotte Jones Ripley. He was raised in the avenues attending Lowell Elementary School, Horace Mann Junior High School and East High School.
Jerry studied at the University of Utah where he received a Master's degree in biology and entomology and a degree in Pharmacology. Most of Jerry's career was spent working for the State of Utah in the environmental protection area. He also worked part-time as a pharmacist.
He was previously married to Janice Rigby and later Mary Hepworth. Jerry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jerry is survived by his children Liz Knight ( Stewart), Andrea Groberg (Vince), Nicole Wilcox (Nic), Tonya (Steve) and Jessica (Shalone) Hubbs, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his brother Robert Ripley. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Janice, a brother David, son Kenneth and his grandson Cameron Groberg.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -