Gerald Reed Dean

1928-2020

An outgoing and friendly man departed with the thought, "I enjoyed every day of a wonderful life." Jerry was born May 19, 1928 to Earl Reed Dean and Myrtle Edwards Dean in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from East High School in 1946 and attended the University of Utah for two years. During the

early depression years of the 1920's and 30's he began his first working career as a janitor's helper at age 11, cleaning rooms after school at the Uintah Elementary Grade school. During his teenage years he worked for Firmage's Men Store, Royal Crown Cola Beverage Company, the neighborhood gas station and then in 1945 a very exciting summer at the Leonard Creek cattle ranch in Northern Nevada. He met his loving wife, Constance Wallace from Granger, Utah and they were married August 8, 1951. He joined the U.S. Air force during the Korean Conflict and served for 2 years. Connie joined him and worked for an insurance company in Olathe, Kansas where they were stationed. Jerry served a 2 1/2 year LDS mission in Norway from 1948-1950. In later years with his wife Connie, they have visited Norway several times and hosted many Norwegian visitors to Utah. Together, they also served with the BYU Norwegian VIP and Student exchange committee in the Salt Lake Temple, the Conference Center and Joseph Smith Building. In 1953, Jerry joined Mountain Bell Telephone Company where he retired after 30 years. He worked in the marketing department and retired as the Utah Government Relations and Public Affairs Manager in 1984. He truly enjoyed his association with many co-workers. he also served for 7 years on the executive boards of Muscular Dystrophy and Utah Arthritis Foundations. He was past president of the Holiday Rotary Club and was active in his church serving in the Bishopric, High Council and Stake Secretary. Jerry always found it easy to make friends, a true missionary at heart and spent much of his

time keeping track of them through the years. He enjoyed arranging reunions with school, missionary and work associates. He leaves with us his testimony and wish that we all should help carry one another's burdens.

Together with his wife Connie, they have enjoyed their beloved family, home, and travel He is survived by his wife, Connie; his children, Craig W. Dean (Anita), Brad K. Dean (Nanette), LeeAnn Bursett (Ron) and 4 grandchildren, Courtney Dean, Amy Dean, Christopher Bursett, Ashley Bursett; 5 great

grandchildren. We would like to thank the many friends and neighbors for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. He cherished and looked forward to meeting and visiting with long-time neighbors and friends, reminiscing with family, and sharing stories about the good ole days.

The family also wishes to express a special thanks to the VA Hospital, doctors, nurses, clinicians, and support staff who have provided outstanding care for Jerry over the course of his lifetime. Likewise, to the Harmony Home Health & Hospice staff for everyone's dedicated and loving service over the last 2 - 2 1/2 years. Jerry grew to love and appreciate the special team of caregivers who spent countless hours making sure he was comfortable and his needs were met. Regrettably, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family will receive friends for a brief viewing Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12-1 pm at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell

Road, Sandy, Utah and will be holding a private graveyard service to follow in order to protect everyone's health.



