Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald S. Thompson


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerald S. Thompson Obituary
Gerald S. (Jerry) Thompson
1938 ~ 2019
Sandy, UT - Gerald S. Thompson, AKA Jerry, sweetheart, dad and grandpa, passed away May 21, 2019 at home after a heartbreaking but valiant struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 25, 1938 to Edward G. Thompson and Arthella Turner. He was raised in Murray by his step-dad, Darrel Bateman, whom he considered his Dad. He graduated from Murray High School.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary, 3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights, Utah. A viewing will be held at that same location on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6-8 PM, and again one hour prior to services. For a complete obituary or to leave condolences, visit www.MemorialUtah.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now