|
|
Gerald Sullivan
Garry
Gerald Garry Sullivan was born on November 18, 1938 in Berkeley, CA to Clarence and Dortha Sullivan. He had four brothers and two sisters; he was especially close to his sister, Cherie and his brother, Butch. He passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020.
At age 17, he enlisted in the Navy. He enjoyed the many travels around the world this career brought. During his military career, he lived in Long Beach, CA, Waukegan, IL and Alameda, CA. The last ship he served on was the USS Enterprise. He retired from the Navy as Chief Petty Officer after 22 years, and then moved to Murray, Utah where he has since resided. After retiring from the Navy, he worked as an accountant at Pepsi Cola where he made many friends before finally retiring in 1995.
Married Tanis Williams, and had two children, Teri and Tina. Later divorced.
Married Ann Roberts, the love of his life, on January 23, 1970 in Las Vegas, NV. On March 1, 1973 they welcomed their son, Bradley Neil. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
He excelled at karate and was in a bowling league for many years. He liked reading, especially westerns and mystery novels, where there was always a heroic ending. He liked animals and had many dogs and cats as companions throughout his life. He loved Christmas movies and would watch them as soon as they started showing during the season; it didn't matter if he had already seen them multiple times. He had a strong exterior, but inside he had the heart of a child.
Survived by wife, Ann; son Brad (Andrea) Sullivan; daughters, Teri (Scott) Cooper and Tina Williams; step-daughter, Tina (Leonard) Thomas; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by mom, Dortha, dad Clarence (Judy) Sullivan, and three siblings.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers that provided help to Garry in his last days.
A private viewing will be held from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A graveside service will take place at 11 am on Thursday, April 9th at Mt. Olivet cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Share online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 8, 2020