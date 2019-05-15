Geraldine "Gerri" Backus

1943 ~ 2019

Salt Lake City, UT-Our dear sister, aunt and friend passed away on May 11, 2019. Although we are saddened at her passing, we are comforted to know that she has reunited with her beloved mother and best friend Dorothy B Steiger. She was born on March 25, 1943 and spent her entire life in Salt Lake City. She worked at the Playhouse for 25 years. She was an avid reader and loved to research her ancestry. She had a passion for traveling and her favorite destination was England where she visited numerous times. She loved its history.

Gerri is preceded in death by her mother and father Dorothy and Alfred Steiger Sr. She is survived by brothers Roy M. Rushton (Merrilee) and Alfred Steiger Jr (Sue) many nieces and nephews, and her two favorite feline companions, George and Buddy.

Funeral services will be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:30. A viewing will be held two hours prior beginning at 12:30.

"Till We Meet Again"



