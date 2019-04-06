Services Serenity Funeral Home 12278 S Lone Peak Pkwy #103 Draper , UT 84020 801-255-2801 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hunter Central LDS Stake Center 3930 S. 6000 West West Valley City , UT View Map Calling hours 10:30 AM - 11:45 AM Park Building 3665 S. 6000 West. View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Park Building 3665 S. 6000 West West Valley City , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Geraldine Barker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Geraldine "C." Phillips Barker

South Jordan, UT-Geraldine "C." Phillips Barker died on March 30, 2019, in South Jordan, Utah, unexpectedly. She was 88 years of age. She was the youngest of 11 children of Vernon Moroni Phillips and Bertha Sylvena Callan Phillips. She was born September 26, 1930, in Osgood, Idaho. Although she lived in Utah for most of her adult life, she was always an Idaho girl at heart.

Geraldine (Gerrie) graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1948 and became a certified dental assistant, and later a certified court reporter. On April 2, 1952, she married Ronald Claude Barker in the Idaho Falls Temple. They soon moved from Idaho Falls to Salt Lake City so Ron could attend law school at the University of Utah. He excelled in law school with her help and support. She took an active role in the early years of his accounting and law businesses. In 1960 they moved to Hunter, Utah, and quickly became a part of and loved the Hunter community. Their home became a landmark in the area; they lived there for 58 years, until they were required to move to make way for the Mountain View Corridor.

All her children (and others for whom she cared) called her "Mother," a showing of respect. She was anything but formal with them, however. She was a loving and empathetic parent who provided a home that was a safe and comfortable place for her children, and later her many grandchildren. In fact, everyone was welcome in her home. She was like a mom to various nieces, nephews, and friends of her children. Her love and caring nature kept her large family together. She genuinely wanted to know how people were doing, and always took the time to listen. She had many friends. She had a special talent for making everyone in her presence feel calm and collected. She and Ron generously opened their home and yard to many neighborhood, church and family parties, reunions and weddings. They took the family on memorable vacations throughout the years. She overcame many obstacles with a great attitude.

She loved reading and surrounded herself with many books. She had an excellent sense of humor, a sharp wit, and a keen intellect, none of which dimmed with age. She was clear-thinking and of good humor until the end. She had expansive knowledge, was well-spoken, and was an expert crossword puzzler and Scrabble player. She inspired many to value education and to love music, art, and beauty. She loved to write poetry and authored numerous beautiful poems over the years, many written for the friends and family she loved. She also loved history, and for many years was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Hunter Camp. She hosted many meetings with elegance and poise.

Geraldine had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ, whose life she emulated. Church was a key part of her life. She willingly accepted several callings and church assignments over the years. Teaching was her favorite calling, especially in Relief Society, where her presence and sweet voice were beloved. She also enjoyed acting in and directing many church plays. She gave service and financial help to many beyond any church calling.

She is survived by (and was proud of) their nine children: Stephen (Glenda) Barker of South Jordan, Utah; Bart (Patti) Barker of West Jordan, Utah; Luann Claussen of Pocatello, Idaho; Mitchell (Sandi) Barker of Nampa, Idaho; Beth (Dave) Noyce of Salt Lake City, Utah; Sterling (Shelly) Barker of Bountiful, Utah; Samantha Barker of Salt Lake City, Utah; Dawn (Bill) Nelson of Hunter, Utah; Marshall Barker of Hunter, Utah; 39 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by one sister, Beth Gray of Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was preceded in death by grandchildren Meda Maureen (Maren Greathouse) Barker and Isaac Brigham Barker, and great-grandchildren Timbre Barker, Travis Joseph Gardner, Maggie Gerianne Hartley (who was named after Gerrie) and Lavender Juliet Aurora Lujan Barker. She adored each one of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also preceded in death by siblings Alta Stirrat, Maud Phillips, Reid Phillips, Gwenola Sheppard, Afton Seilaff, Thelma Page, Barbara Pattee, Callan Phillips, Paul Phillips, and Œnone McLain; and parents Vernon Moroni and Bertha Callan Phillips. She cherished her siblings and parents.

Despite her considerable health challenges, Geraldine took care of Ron when he was ill toward the end of his life, which ended on July 10, 2018. Geraldine was heartbroken to see UDOT bulldoze their home of 58 years in Hunter (West Valley City), Utah, just days before her death. The lost memories were difficult to bear. For the last several months of her life she enjoyed assisted living at Sagewood at Daybreak in South Jordan. The family wishes to thank the staff at Sagewood for their kind care, together with her various other health-care providers.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 13 at 12 P.M. at the Park Building, 3665 S. 6000 West, West Valley City, Utah. Family and friends may call on Friday evening, April 12, from 6 to 8 P.M. at Hunter Central LDS Stake Center, 3930 S. 6000 West, West Valley City. Family and friends may also call prior to the funeral services on April 13 from 10:30 to 11:45 A.M. at the Park Building, 3665 S. 6000 West. Interment will follow the service at Pleasant Green Cemetery, 9200 W 3500 South, Magna, Utah.

