August 16, 1934 ~ January 30, 2020
Geraldine (Jeri) DalSoglio-Lea, 85, of Taylorsville, Utah (formerly of Springfield, Oregon) passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Intermountain Medical Center. Jeri was born on August 16, 1934 in Long Beach, California to Clayton and Helen Claypool Tewell.
Jeri worked in the aerospace industry for many years as an Administrative Secretary at McDonnell Douglas in Long Beach, California; Lockheed in Palmdale, California, and Boeing in Seattle, Washington. In later years, she was involved with the Lions Club of Eugene/Springfield, Oregon, where she worked tirelessly to help organize a seeing-eye dog program and assist with the transportation of eye tissue donations. Under the direction of the Lion's Club of Salt Lake, Jeri's eyes were donated to the University of Utah for research.
Jeri is survived by her husband, Earl Lea; sons, Jeffrey Hall (Linda) of Olympia, Washington, Tom DalSoglio (Molly) of Eugene, Oregon, and Jim DalSoglio (Robin) of Redmond, Oregon; daughters, Lisa Lea (Liz) of Taylorsville, Utah, and Kim Doffing (Ron) of Springfield, Oregon; 10 grandchildren and 7 1/2 great-grandchildren. At Jeri's request, there will be no services.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 9, 2020