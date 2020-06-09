Geraldine J Birch

"Granny B"

Geraldine J Birch, 83, died at her daughter's house June 4th, 2020 with a loving family all around her.

Geraldine was born on February 3rd, 1937 to Charles William Greer and Mary Starr Greer in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from South High School in 1956. She worked at Abbott for 20 years in Quality Control and in the hardware department.

Her best friend of 80 years, LoaDean Meadows, she loved very much. They did all kinds of fun things together.

Geraldine played the piano and accordion when she was younger. She loved the player piano. She loved collecting dolls from an early age and later on in life she started making dolls with her husband for many years. She loved doing this hobby with him and scrapbooking with all of her girls.

She loved all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Geraldine was survived by her children Theresa (Frank), Donna (Richard), Chuck (Terri-deceased), Jerry-deceased, and (Paul), Ellen (Paul), Billy (Misty), LoaDean (Lynn) and Keith. All her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband David G. Birch, her sons Larry, Jerry, Terry and granddaughter Angela and great-grandson Donavon.

Graveside services will be held Friday, June 12th, 2020 10:30 a.m. at Elysian Burial Gardens with a viewing Thursday, June 11, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road. Interment, Elysian Burial Gardens.



