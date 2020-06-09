Geraldine Greer Birch
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine J Birch
"Granny B"
Geraldine J Birch, 83, died at her daughter's house June 4th, 2020 with a loving family all around her.
Geraldine was born on February 3rd, 1937 to Charles William Greer and Mary Starr Greer in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from South High School in 1956. She worked at Abbott for 20 years in Quality Control and in the hardware department.
Her best friend of 80 years, LoaDean Meadows, she loved very much. They did all kinds of fun things together.
Geraldine played the piano and accordion when she was younger. She loved the player piano. She loved collecting dolls from an early age and later on in life she started making dolls with her husband for many years. She loved doing this hobby with him and scrapbooking with all of her girls.
She loved all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Geraldine was survived by her children Theresa (Frank), Donna (Richard), Chuck (Terri-deceased), Jerry-deceased, and (Paul), Ellen (Paul), Billy (Misty), LoaDean (Lynn) and Keith. All her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband David G. Birch, her sons Larry, Jerry, Terry and granddaughter Angela and great-grandson Donavon.
Graveside services will be held Friday, June 12th, 2020 10:30 a.m. at Elysian Burial Gardens with a viewing Thursday, June 11, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road. Interment, Elysian Burial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Elysian Burial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved