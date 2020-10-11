July 16, 1933 ~ Oct. 4, 2020
Geraldine "Gerry" Hatch Tischner, beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on Sunday, October 4, 2020 surrounded by family at home under the Red Mountain following her battle with brain cancer. She was 87.
Gerry leaves behind a large family: her husband of seventy years, DeLaun Tischner; daughters Holly Morton (Joe), Marianne Sites (Mark), and Kati Davis (Randy); and sons Dave Tischner (Carol), Laun Tischner (Cindy), Mike Tischner (Becky), Steve Tischner (Chris), and John Tischner; and sister Yvonne Thomas (John, deceased). Her numerous posterity also includes 64 grandchildren and 77 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents Ford "B" Hatch and Leah Kathleen Fisher Hatch Staley, son Ryan Tischner, and siblings Barbara Hudson (Blaine) and DeVar Hatch.
As a child, Gerry experienced the Great Depression and then commodities rationing during World War II firsthand, but for the most part didn't know it because of family-owned Hatch grocery and Fisher Dairy. She remembered empty store shelves with no candy, though. She learned to hop the milk truck on her dad's delivery route and enjoyed hearing him sing popular songs to her. She lost him in 1942, so their reunion after nearly eighty years was surely a joyful one.
When Gerry and DeLaun were dating, they drove by the Salt Lake Temple. DeLaun remarked that when he got married it would be there. That goal came true on October 16, 1950. When DeLaun was 19, he built a two-room house right in her mother's backyard. One day he returned to find strangers inspecting the little home-Gerry had gotten cabin fever with active little children and listed it for sale. The buyers hauled it away on a truck, and that was that. Her resourcefulness stood her in good stead, as more children arrived-and more, seven. Finally, Kati followed the Tischner Clan incessantly until the whole family voted to send for her, after which a final straggler petitioned for admission and barely made the cutoff. Gerry's family was everything to her, and she said it gave her great joy to hear her children say they had a happy childhood.
Gerry tried to live the simple principles of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and be an example of the believers. That meant being anxiously engaged in many good causes of her own choosing, including lobbying the State Legislature for worthy issues and reading constantly out of the best books. She was fond of Dickens, Emerson, and Erma Bombeck. C.S. Lewis, a favorite author, said of her, "The homemaker has the ultimate career. All other careers exist for one purpose only, to support the ultimate career."
Her hands were constantly working on a project, whether cooking, sewing, or crocheting. She needed to create something every day or she wouldn't feel right. One crocheted masterpiece helped her regain nerve sensation following surgery-and won a blue ribbon.
Because of Gerry, a lively sense of humor runs in her family. It practically gallops. At fourscore and seven years young she was still spry and perky with a sharp wit and appeared to be still under warranty, since she'd been out driving to TJ Maxx, bottling tomatoes, and wheeling garbage cans down the driveway right up until her tumor announced itself.
Of course we miss her and feel sad for ourselves, but we know where she is, who she's with, and that we'll see her again. She didn't simply "give up the ghost," she graduated with high honors and now she's "safely dead with her testimony still burning brightly" on the covenant path. Discipleship was a way of life for her, and she endured to the end.
This steady, faithful woman firmly believed that Jesus Christ has already cured cancer-and death itself. So, until the "resurrection reboot," it is well with her soul. All your dreams are on their way, Mom. See how they shine!
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 17th, at the Ivins 2nd Ward Chapel, 25 West Center Street, Ivins, Utah, where Viewings will be held Friday, October 16th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and prior to services on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place Monday, October 19th, at 1:00 p.m., at the Alpine City Cemetery. For the safety of all Gerry's friends and family, please observe Covid-19 mask courtesy and practice social distancing when gathering to celebrate her life.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com
