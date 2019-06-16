Geraldine Joyce

Atwood

1946 - 2019

Geraldine "Gerrie" Joyce Atwood passed away May 22, 2019 surrounded by those who loved and adored her. Gerrie was born March 24, 1946, the youngest of five sisters, to LeRoy and Cleo Christensen in Salt Lake City, Utah. She attended West High School where she met and married Michael J. Hughes. They had two children, daughter Terry and son Troy (Lisa). They later divorced and Gerrie married the love of her life, Floyd T. Atwood, helping to raise four more children, Scott (Diane), Jodi (Scott), David, and Jason (Jonelle).

Gerrie is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She is preceded in death by her sisters Betty and Georgia, granddaughter Vivian, and beloved husband, Floyd.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Gerrie's life, June 22, 2019, 2:00 PM at St. James Episcopal Church, 7486 South Union Park Avenue, Midvale Utah.

Children and Grandchildren will hold a private prayer service prior to the celebration of life. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com

We are forever grateful for the care given by the staff at the Intermountain Heart Institute.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Heart & Lung General Fund in memory of Geraldine "Gerrie" Atwood through Intermountain Research & Medical Foundation. PO Box 410779, Salt Lake City, Utah 84141-0779, visit https://give.intermountainfoundation.org/intermountain-research-medical-foundation.



Published in Deseret News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary