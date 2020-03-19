Home

Cornelison-Henderson Funeral Home
431 N 15Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 232-0542
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Cornelison-Henderson Funeral Home
431 N 15Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Cornelison-Henderson Funeral Home
431 N 15Th Ave
Pocatello, ID 83201
Geraldine Lenna Petersen Edgley

Geraldine Lenna Petersen Edgley Obituary
Geraldine Lenna Petersen Edgley, 90, returned home to her Father in Heaven on March 14, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at 10 am at Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N 15th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Family will receive friends from 9am - 9:45am prior to services. Interment will follow and be at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello.
and full obituary available online at www.cornelisonfh.com - 208-232-0542
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 19, 2020
