|
|
In Loving Memory
Geraldine Lenna Petersen Edgley, 90, returned home to her Father in Heaven on March 14, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at 10 am at Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N 15th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Family will receive friends from 9am - 9:45am prior to services. Interment will follow and be at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello.
Condolences
and full obituary available online at www.cornelisonfh.com - 208-232-0542
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 19, 2020