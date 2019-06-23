Geraldine Lowder Church

6/20/1931 ~ 6/20/2019

Fillmore, UT-Geraldine Lowder Church, a long-time resident of Fillmore, Utah, died of an extended illness on June 20, 2019, in the Fillmore Hospital.

Born to Grant (Shady) Whitney Lowder and Alice Jane (Jennie) Watt Lowder on June 20, 1931 in Cedar City, Utah, Geraldine was an only child who grew up with a love for horses, hard work and cooking delicious meals.

She married Frank Sweeting in August 15, 1948, Later divorced. She married Dwight Church July 15, 1972, he died April 27, 2006.

As a mother and a friend, Geraldine was loved by all and had a smile for everyone. She served lovingly and willingly. Her patience, tolerance and understanding of others brought her popularity in Fillmore, along with her talent for cooking tasty food.

She is survived by her children, Jeanne (Chadd) Alderman, Gayle Labrum, Lew (Lysa) Sweeting, Les (Kim) Sweeting, JoLynn (Glade) Stevens, Tina (Wayne) Holding, Jack (Marieda) Church 25 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren 5 great-great grandchildren-all of whom brought great joy to her during her life. She is preceded in death by Her Parents, Daughters, Louise, Sharlene and a stillborn baby.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 28, 1pm at the Fillmore Stake Center, 25 South 300 West. Viewing will be from Friday 11 to 12:30 prior to the service. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary