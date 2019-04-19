1941 ~ 2019

Huntington, UT - Geraldine Marie Anderson Mortensen, age 77, passed away on April 15, 2019 in Price, UT after a long battle with various illnesses. She was born on December 30, 1941 in Ephraim, UT to Heber Ray and Helvie Kangas Anderson.

She is survived by her best friend, private nurse, and supremely devoted husband of nearly 56 years, Kendall; daughter Amanda (Darin) Linford, Evanston , WY; daughter Kaisa Mortensen, North Salt Lake, UT; son Kari (Taunya) Mortensen; Alamo, NV, and son Eric (Jennifer) Mortensen, Huntington, UT; 8 grandchildren Noah and Hannah Linford, Kyla (Andy) Linares, Geoffrey and Jade Mortensen, Aidan, Alexia, and Myles Mortensen, and 1 great-grandchild Cash Linares. She is also survived by her sister Darlene Ching and her brother Ron (Jo Ann) Anderson and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Huntington 1st Ward building, 115 South 400 East, Huntington, UT. Viewing will be Friday evening, April 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. also at the Huntington 1st Ward building and with another viewing one hour prior to the service.

Funeral services are in the care of Fausett Mortuary. Friends and family may sign the guest book and share memories of Geraldine at www.fausettmortuary.com

