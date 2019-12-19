|
|
Geraldine Ruth
Sellers Barlow
Nov. 24, 1934 - Dec. 12, 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother reached through the veil and passed through this life surrounded by her family at the age of 85, in So. Jordan, Utah from the effects of dementia. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah the daughter of Gladmer Blake Sellers and Gladys Martha Davis Sellers. 'Jerry' married her high school sweetheart, James Olson Barlow when she was 15 and Jim was 17 on June 10, 1950 in Evanston, Wyoming. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple in 1968. Together they were a wonderful team and at the time of Jim's passing had celebrated 66 years of marriage.
They were blessed with 7 children: James Glade (Lana) Barlow, Gary Chris (Mic) Barlow, Joyce Ann (Clayne) Robinson, Jennifer (Kel) Faddis, Jacqueline (Cleve) Smith, Jason Robert (Tara) Barlow, and Justin S (Mandy) Barlow.
Jerry always loved children and her family and children were her main focus. Jerry and Jim were happy in the many places they lived; Utah, Montana, Washington, Florida and California.
Jerry was an avid reader, and golfer. She even had 2 holes in one to her credit. She loved golfing at Hidden Valley Country Club in the summers and spent 19 winters in Palm Desert, California. She was a member of a golf team for many years. She was a terrific bowler as well. She made many quilts and was a wonderful cook. Everyone loved her famous orange rolls and her pies. Her grandchildren will always cherish the one-on-one time she had with them on their birthdays.
She also enjoyed fishing in Alaska with her sweetheart and together they traveled to many places across the world.
Jerry was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had a valiant testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She served faithfully in many callings, including Relief Society President (twice), & Primary President. She also served in the Jordan River Temple Baptistry.
She was kindhearted, tender, nonjudgmental and generous. She shared her testimony of Christ in word and deed. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her!
She is survived by her 7 children, 31 grandchildren, 37 great- grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and her only sister, Jacqueline Spjute.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, Dec 21, 2019 at the Northridge Ward, 11196 South Wasatch Blvd. Sandy, Utah. Visitations will be held Friday evening, Dec 20, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) Sandy, Utah and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 am prior to services at the church. Interment Larkin Sunset Gardens.
Many thanks to the staff at the Sheridan Memory Care, for the love and kindness they showed Jerry the last year of her life and to her Encompass Health Hospice team.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 19, 2019