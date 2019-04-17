1954 ~ 2019

Murray, Utah-Gerry David Swanson, 65, died Saturday April 13th, 2019 at his home of natural causes. He leaves behind his sons; Adam, Ryan, Andy and Gerry, eight grandchildren, and siblings; Sid, Trudy and Jody. Born March 19, 1954 to Leonard and Anita Swanson in Salt Lake City. Gerry graduated from Murray High School where he was a multi-sport athlete. Gerry was a meticulous brick mason, who's work ethic was second to none. If you ever wanted to know "what ya oughta do" Gerry would tell you. His love for hunting and fishing took him all across the mountain west as well as Skagway Alaska. Gerry had a keen love for skiing, nature, and pets. He was proud of his four boys and loved each his grandchildren very much. He was a mountain man in the modern day and he, like "The Highwaymen" say, "He will always be around."

As per Gerry's wishes, there will be a private family gathering in lieu of services.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 17, 2019