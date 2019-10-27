|
|
Gertrude Hazel Stimpson
1932~2019
Gertrude Hazel Hubert Stimpson (Trudy), beloved mother, grandmother, and friend returned home peacefully on October 24, 2019 to be reunited with her eternal sweetheart, parents, and other loved ones. She was born on November 30, 1932 to Erich Otto Hubert and Ella Mykus Hubert in Salt Lake City, UT. She was the third of five children, the only daughter.
Trudy lived in East Millcreek from the ages of six to ten years old. In the spring of 1943, her father bought land and the family moved to Dietrich, ID. Dietrich was a very small, rustic town. It was a difficult move but became home to her for over 60 years. Trudy returned to Salt Lake City to attend ninth grade and returned to Dietrich for her tenth-grade year. She then attended Shoshone High School her junior and senior years. She graduated a semester early and married John Oscar Stimpson on January 24, 1951 in the Salt Lake City temple. Five days later, Oscar left to serve in the army during the Korean War. Trudy joined him as they were stationed in South Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, and Wisconsin for two years. They returned to Dietrich, ID and spent most of their years farming, raising their nine children, and enjoying a wonderful life together. They later moved to Syracuse, UT in March of 2004 and in March of 2012, Trudy moved to Layton, UT where she was currently residing.
Trudy was an amazing homemaker and entertainer. She fed and cared for many people in their home. She was known for her great cooking, baking, pie making, spudnuts, canning, gardening, and her clean, well-kept home and yard. She made home a Heaven on earth. She and Oscar loved to dance, and they followed the dance bands around the valley. They taught their children to dance and love music. They also enjoyed boating/waterskiing as a family. Everything Trudy did was in service to God, her family, and those around her. She created traditions that will continue on for generations. Her legacy is one of faith, devotion, love, kindness, service, sacrifice, hard work, cleanliness, whit, fun, and beauty.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in various church callings including stake relief society president, early morning seminary teacher, ward music chair, and teacher in young women's, relief society, primary, and Sunday school.
Trudy has nine children: Lynn (Marcie) Stimpson of Dietrich, ID, Brian (Claudia) Stimpson of Spanish Fork, UT, Cindy (Gordon) Lawlor of Pleasant Grove, UT, Viki (Phil) Ralston of Richardson, TX, Lauri (Krehl) Cook of Salt Lake City, UT, Jody (Grant) Hulse of Gilbert, AZ, Bill (Catherine) Stimpson of Farmington, UT, Emily (Stephen) Hansen of Pocatello, ID, and Heidi (Scott) Stringham of Layton, UT. She has 54 grandchildren (3 deceased), 108.5 great grandchildren (2 deceased), and 1.5 great, great grandchildren.
The funeral will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Angel Street Chapel located at 628 So. Angel Street Layton, UT. Viewings will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N Main Street Farmington, Utah and 9:30-10:30 am at the church prior to the service. Graveside services will be held Saturday November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Shoshone Cemetery, 82 US-26 Shoshone, Idaho. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 27, 2019