1934 ~ 2019

Gertrude passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019, surrounded by her children. Born in Kamas, Utah, on April 14, 1934, to Daniel Denis Lewis and Harriet Vernettie Williams; she was the 7th of 9 children. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all. She married Jacobus Johannes Schieving on June 22, 1956, in the Salt Lake Temple. He preceded her in death. She later married Karl Paul Muecke on August 1, 1973, joining two families together. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many callings including Young Women's president, sunbeam teacher, special Primary teacher, host on Temple Square, and Temple Square gardener. Throughout her life she was an educator of nearly 40 years for the Granite School District directly touching the lives of hundreds of children. Sassy and un-flappable, she was friendly yet frank and often reminded people of her status: "I'm not tired, just retired." Quick with a quip, "Whatever," was her favorite pastime phrase. She loved people at every station. She was a consummate quilter, crafter, needle point creator, and sewer; and, she blessed the lives of countless people with her creations throughout her lifetime. She was an inaugural member of the Salt Lake Symphonic Choir and active for many years. She also played in a local bell choir and enjoyed music her entire life. Survived by children Marion (Paul) Jensen, David Muecke, Lisa Schieving, Patrick (Lori) Schieving, Bryce (Anjela) Schieving, and Laura Schieving (her favorite!), and siblings Fern Stewart, Agnes (Dick) Elzinga, Paul (Dolores) Lewis, and 22 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday July 1, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the Union 4th Ward church building located at 1834 E. Creek Road (7995 S). Friends may call Sunday June 30th from 6:00-8:00 PM and Monday from 10:30-11:30 AM prior to the services. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn. For more information and online condolences please join us at www.independentfuneralservices.com

