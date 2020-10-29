1933 ~ 2020
Our sweet wife, mother and grandmother passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. Gevene was born January 12, 1933, in Delta, Utah. She was the youngest of eight children born to Alexander Adams and Martha Jane Cameron. Gevene's early years were shared with her family on their farm where she learned the value of a Christ centered life, love, sacrifice and hard work from her parents and siblings.
After one year at Brigham Young University, Gevene's father passed away. Shortly thereafter, she started working at the Family History Center (formerly The Genealogical Society) to provide for herself. During this time, she enjoyed working, making lifelong friends and increasing her testimony of Jesus Christ. Additionally, many weekends were spent at her sisters' homes as they cared for their stroke-ridden mother. Gevene and her siblings' service during their mother's final seven years instilled in her the gift of putting others' needs before her own.
Gevene met her future spouse, Michael Steed, on a blind date. She was impressed by his sense of humor and perfect manners. They were married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on November 17, 1967, and were later blessed with two children and six grandchildren. Gevene's life was preserved on several occasions to witness the marriage of her son and the births of her grandchildren. Gevene's family and "precious" grandchildren were her greatest joy. In spite of her many health challenges, she continued to shower those around her with love and her testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Gevene lovingly served in many church callings and spent most of her time giving quiet service to those around her. She lived by the admonition "do many [good] things of your own free will."
Gevene is survived by her husband, Michael; her children and their spouses: Allison & Scott Parson, Gregory & Jennie Steed; her grandchildren: Rachel, Alex, Marisa (Taven) Herd, Grace, Gavin and Jack; and her many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers: Cameron, Clarence, Frank and John; and her sisters: Mary, Jo and Martha.
Our family is grateful for the loving care provided by Quality Hospice and her caregivers, especially Becky, Alexis, Lina and Amanda. We love you!
Gevene will be laid to rest in the Murray City Cemetery in a private family service. In lieu of flowers, please consider sharing a memory on www.premierfuneral.com
or donating to Quality Hospice's humanitarian support (call 801-747-0330 for further details).